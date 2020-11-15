Strong winds expected today with rain and snow

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Strong winds are expected today and there could be scattered to widespread power outages this afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for all counties in Mid-Michigan except for along the U.S. 127 corridor where a Wind Advisory is in effect. Either way, winds will be strong all day long but they will be strongest late this morning and into the afternoon. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph from the west-southwest are likely with gusts of 50-60 mph possible. Widespread tree damage and power outages are likely later today. So, it is a good idea to prepare for the possibility of a power outage and make sure all of your electronic devices are charged. Winds will die down a bit overnight but it will stay breezy through Tuesday.

Opening day for hunters in Mid-Michigan will also feature rain. Widespread rain moved in last night and it’ll continue during the morning. Eventually, this rain will become more scattered and we will dry things out late this afternoon. A strong cold front will move through later this morning and that’ll drop our temperatures from the 40s and 50s into the 30s later today. Any remaining precipitation could fall as snow later today but accumulation is not expected.

Monday looks dry with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Highs will be in the lower 40s. Monday night, a quick moving system will move through and that may bring a few rain/snow showers to the area. A cold and cloudy day is forecast for Tuesday with highs only in the 30s. We may see a few flurries in the Thumb and near Saginaw Bay.

Towards the end of the week, a warm-up is expected with temperatures climbing back into the 50s for daytime highs. Our next chance for rain showers will come late Saturday.

