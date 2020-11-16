46-year-old reported missing from Owosso area nearly 2 weeks ago

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 46-year-old woman who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

The family of Susie Kay Wells says she was last seen on Nov. 4 at the Welcome Inn in Caledonia Township outside Owosso. She may have received a ride to the area of M-21 and M-13 two days later on Nov. 6, when she asked for help getting to Flint.

Wells was last seen wearing black sweatpants with “Michigan” written down one of the legs. She may also be wearing a blue fleece jacket, gray zip-up sweatshirt, brown dress shirt and gray boots while possibly carrying a pink or peach handbag.

Wells' family said she suffers from a mental condition and requires special care. Anyone who sees her should call the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.