Advertisement

46-year-old reported missing from Owosso area nearly 2 weeks ago

Susie Kay Wells
Susie Kay Wells(source: Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 46-year-old woman who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

The family of Susie Kay Wells says she was last seen on Nov. 4 at the Welcome Inn in Caledonia Township outside Owosso. She may have received a ride to the area of M-21 and M-13 two days later on Nov. 6, when she asked for help getting to Flint.

Wells was last seen wearing black sweatpants with “Michigan” written down one of the legs. She may also be wearing a blue fleece jacket, gray zip-up sweatshirt, brown dress shirt and gray boots while possibly carrying a pink or peach handbag.

Wells' family said she suffers from a mental condition and requires special care. Anyone who sees her should call the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer speaking at Thursday press conference.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer to announce latest effort to stop COVID spread
New restrictions start Wednesday
Governor Whitmer announces ‘three-week pause’ to curb COVID-19 spike
Over 4,000 customers are without power in the Quad Cities area according to MidAmerican...
High winds leaving thousands of Michiganders in the dark
High Wind Warning posted for all of Mid-Michigan.
High Wind Warning posted for all of Mid-Michigan, winds could gust over 50 mph Sunday afternoon
Leonard Moses
Theft of pills from CVS pharmacy led to Grand Blanc murderer’s arrest 49 years later

Latest News

The Genesee County Health Department says the uptick in cases is caused by continued social...
Genesee County Health Department prioritizing COVID-19 case investigation
Every state now has confirmed cases of COVID-19. (MGN)
Michigan reports 12,000+ new COVID-19 illnesses and 55 deaths over two days
New COVID-19 cases are rising exponentially in Tuscola and Huron counties.
Local health leaders not surprised at new COVID-19 restrictions, express support for state order
U.S. 23 closing overnight in Genesee County to install new sign trusses