Another cool and windy day

After starting with clouds, we’ll see a little sun for the midday and early afternoon hours. Clouds then build back in with a fast moving low pressure system. It’ll bring scattered precipitation for the evening before exiting. On the backside of it we’re going to be cold for Tuesday!

Today’s highs will be below normal – only making it up to near 40 degrees. It’ll feel more like the mid 30s if not colder all thanks to a W wind at 10-20mph, gusting to 30mph at times through the afternoon. We’ll lose the gusts this evening with winds going down to around 10mph tonight, shifting to the NW. We’ll see some sun this afternoon before clouds return this evening. Along with the clouds will be scattered wintry mix and light snow.

We’ll dry out overnight in most areas. A NW wind will cause lake effect to kick in, so those north of the bay and in the thumb will see more on and off snow through Tuesday. Lows tonight will be in the mid 20s to around 30 degrees.

Highs tomorrow will only be in the low to mid 30s with some sun and plenty of clouds. NW winds at 15-20mph, gusting to around 30mph, will have it feeling like 20 degrees Tuesday morning and like the mid 20s for the afternoon.

We have lighter winds and more sun Wednesday!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

