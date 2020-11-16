Armed robbery suspect injured in police-involved shooting near Mount Pleasant

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say an armed robbery suspect was in critical condition after a police-involved shooting near Mount Pleasant late Sunday.

An Isabella County sheriff’s deputy received a minor gunshot wound to his leg during the incident.

Several police agencies were investigating a pair of gas station armed robberies in the city of Mount Pleasant on Sunday night. Officers were patrolling other gas stations in the area to make sure they were secure, according to Michigan State Police.

State police troopers and the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office encountered a possible suspect vehicle at the Marathon gas station located at 2025 E. Remus Road. Investigators say the suspect got out of the vehicle armed with a handgun as police approached.

Police shot the suspect several times and he was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. The Isabella County sheriff’s deputy was treated and released at an area hospital.

The Michigan State Police Investigative Response Team from the Third and Sixth Districts is investigating the shooting. A mobile crime lab from East Lansing was on the scene gathering evidence Monday morning.

Reports on the incident will be forwarded to the Isabella County Prosecutor’s Office, which will decide whether to file any criminal charges against the police involved in the shooting.

