Advertisement

Attorney general: Enforcement of new COVID-19 restrictions remains the same

Local police and health departments are tasked with making sure everyone complies
Dana Nessel, Michigan's attorney general, said she can't reveal many details in the indictment...
Dana Nessel, Michigan's attorney general, said she can't reveal many details in the indictment of a 14th person in the kidnapping plot.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Enforcement of the new COVID-19 measures in Michigan announced Sunday evening will be the same as past orders, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.

Health departments and local law enforcement will remain the primary agencies to investigate and enforce the restrictions, which include a three-week shut down of dine-in service at restaurants and closure of all high schools in Michigan.

RELATED: Governor Whitmer announces 'three-week pause' to curb COVID-19 spike

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office will assist those agencies in enforcing the orders, which came from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services under the state’s Public Health Code of 1978.

“This virus is quickly spreading throughout our state and we must do everything we can to stop it and flatten the curve," said Kelly Rossman-McKinney, who is Nessel’s communications director.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer speaking at Thursday press conference.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer to announce latest effort to stop COVID spread
Over 4,000 customers are without power in the Quad Cities area according to MidAmerican...
High winds leaving thousands of Michiganders in the dark
New restrictions start Wednesday
Governor Whitmer announces ‘three-week pause’ to curb COVID-19 spike
High Wind Warning posted for all of Mid-Michigan.
High Wind Warning posted for all of Mid-Michigan, winds could gust over 50 mph Sunday afternoon
Leonard Moses
Theft of pills from CVS pharmacy led to Grand Blanc murderer’s arrest 49 years later

Latest News

Genesee County sets daily record for coronavirus cases, passes 9,000 milestone
Moderna Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tal Zaks talking about Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine getting...
Moderna could have vaccine by end of year, official says
Restaurants back down to 50 due to COVID 19 spikes around the state.
Michigan restaurant association predicts doom with 3-week pause of dine-in service
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.
Whitmer, Republican legislative leaders disagree on who isn’t collaborating with COVID-19