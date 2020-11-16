Attorney general: Enforcement of new COVID-19 restrictions remains the same

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Enforcement of the new COVID-19 measures in Michigan announced Sunday evening will be the same as past orders, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.

Health departments and local law enforcement will remain the primary agencies to investigate and enforce the restrictions, which include a three-week shut down of dine-in service at restaurants and closure of all high schools in Michigan.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office will assist those agencies in enforcing the orders, which came from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services under the state’s Public Health Code of 1978.

“This virus is quickly spreading throughout our state and we must do everything we can to stop it and flatten the curve," said Kelly Rossman-McKinney, who is Nessel’s communications director.

