Boil water advisory issued for mobile home park in Durand

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents of a Durand mobile home park are urged to boil their water being using it due to a power outage.

Part of the Lakeview Estates mobile home community on M-71 lost power, which affected the wells serving the park’s private water system. Park management issued a boil water advisory for the entire park on Monday.

Consumers Energy says power may not be restored until 6:45 p.m. Monday.

The lack of water pressure caused by the park’s wells running slow could allow elevated levels of bacteria into the water system. Residents in Lakeview Estates should boil their water for one minute before using it to drink, cook, brush teeth, wash dishes or make ice.

The boil water advisory will remain in place until further notice.

