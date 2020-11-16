Advertisement

Cool & Breezy Monday

Wind Chill Values In The 30s.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After starting with clouds, we’ll see a little sun for the midday and early afternoon hours. Clouds then build back in with a fast moving low pressure system. It’ll bring scattered precipitation for the evening before exiting. On the backside of it we’re going to be cold for Tuesday!

Today’s highs will be below normal – only making it up to near 40 degrees. It’ll feel more like the mid 30s if not colder all thanks to a W wind at 10-20mph, gusting to 30mph at times through the afternoon. We’ll lose the gusts this evening with winds going down to around 10mph tonight, shifting to the NW. We’ll see some sun this afternoon before clouds return this evening. Along with the clouds will be scattered wintry mix and light snow.

We’ll dry out overnight in most areas. A NW wind will cause lake effect to kick in, so those north of the bay and in the thumb will see more on and off snow through Tuesday. Lows tonight will be in the mid 20s to around 30 degrees.

Highs tomorrow will only be in the low to mid 30s with some sun and plenty of clouds. NW winds at 15-20mph, gusting to around 30mph, will have it feeling like 20 degrees Tuesday morning and like the mid 20s for the afternoon.

We have lighter winds and more sun Wednesday!

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer speaking at Thursday press conference.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer to announce latest effort to stop COVID spread
Over 4,000 customers are without power in the Quad Cities area according to MidAmerican...
High winds leaving thousands of Michiganders in the dark
New restrictions start Wednesday
Governor Whitmer announces ‘three-week pause’ to curb COVID-19 spike
High Wind Warning posted for all of Mid-Michigan.
High Wind Warning posted for all of Mid-Michigan, winds could gust over 50 mph Sunday afternoon
Leonard Moses
Theft of pills from CVS pharmacy led to Grand Blanc murderer’s arrest 49 years later

Latest News

Cool & Breezy
Cold & Breezy Start To The Week
WJRT November 16th, 2020 Morning Weather
Another cool and windy day
WJRT November 16th, 2020 Morning Weather
WJRT November 16th, 2020 Morning Weather
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Kevin’s Weather Forecast