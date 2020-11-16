Genesee County health officials struggling to keep up with COVID-19 surge

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In Genesee County, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 has been steadily increasing since Labor Day.

In recent weeks, the Genesee County Health Department reports an average of more than 260 cases per day. That high number is overwhelming the department’s staff, who are working to investigate each positive diagnosis.

The health department meets with area hospitals weekly. Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township converted a storage room into an intensive care patient room last week, which the health department said is the first step in internal changes to meet a growing need for beds.

If the hospitals run out of room, area surgical centers are already prepared to handle the overflow.

Interim Genesee County Health Officer Jim Henry, who took over that role two weeks ago, said the COVID-19 spread around the county involves nearly every age group, gender and race. His staff is connecting the increased number of cases to people letting their guard down, hosting parties and not wearing masks.

“What we would really like to see is people work together, follow the guidance as best you can, wear the mask, stay separated,” he said. “And, you know, we’re all in this together.”

Health department officials say they understand fatigue from the coronavirus pandemic, but the measures currently in place work. For example, salons following guidelines that require appointments and wearing face coverings are showing lower levels of COVID-19 spread than salons that are not.

“We have seen that those hair salons that are following the guidelines and appointment-only and wearing their masks continuously are not having transmission within their facilities. So that’s good news,” said Genesee County Nursing Director Kim Van Slyke.

Starting Wednesday, the state health department’s newest mandate allows hair and nail salons to remain open while pre-K through eighth grade classes are allowed to remain in-person. Henry said the next three weeks with the state’s new mandates can be a game changer.

“We need to take some action and control it," he said.

Van Slyke said Genesee County schools have done a great job of keeping their young students safe.

“We are not seeing an increase of numbers, because the kids are together in school," she said. “The increase in numbers is coming from extracurricular activities and or extracurricular gatherings -- adults who are gathering and having Halloween parties, Labor Day parties that are then transmitting to each other and then transmitted to their kids.”

Genesee County health officials also are seeing people who get tested not wanting to isolate as they wait for the results. Henry said the county received 3,200 rapid test kits on Monday, which will be distributed to area partners.

“It’s great when you can know the result in 15 minutes,” he said. “So it will, it should help with reducing cases so we can have people quarantine or isolate quicker.”

As more and more people test positive, Van Slyke said her staff of just eight nurses has had to prioritize which cases they investigate. The process could take up to an hour per case, so they’re only able to talk with people who test positive that are 22 and younger or 65 and older.

“We are definitely calling on the community to help control and help reel in what is going on right now,” Van Slyke said.

Henry pointed out the promising news on a possible COVID-19 vaccine, which he believes could be available in Genesee County by Dec. 1. Hospital workers and first responders will receive it first before the health department is prepared to distribute it to the community.

“We’re ready,” Henry said. “We got the pods ready and set up and we’re we’re in the process of getting the tents so people can drive through and we’ve got a lot of those yet yet to get to do but we’re getting there and we’ll be ready.”

