Genesee County sets daily record for coronavirus cases, passes 9,000 milestone

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County smashed its record for newly confirmed coronavirus cases in a single day on Friday while passing another milestone.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 367 new cases of the illness, which breaks the previous record of 305 set last Tuesday. An additional 290 cases were confirmed on Saturday.

A total of 793 more COVID-19 illnesses were reported in Genesee County from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Monday, pushing the county’s total of 9,332 cases. Six more deaths attributed to the coronavirus over that time push the county’s total to 343.

The MI Safe Start map shows Genesee County at the highest risk level of coronavirus spread with more than 500 new COVID-19 illnesses confirmed per million people every day and the third highest risk level for the number of positive COVID-19 diagnostic tests, which stood at 13.9% Monday.

Genesee County had the fifth highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases of Michigan’s 83 counties on Monday. Genesee County also has the fourth most deaths in Michigan behind only the three Metro Detroit counties.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported the following hospitalization statistics for Genesee County facilities:

All Ascension Michigan hospitals -- 365 COVID-19 patients, 61 in intensive care and 84.4% capacity.

Hurley Medical Center -- 32 COVID-19 patients, four in intensive care and 84.3% capacity.

All McLaren Michigan hospitals -- 314 COVID-19 patients, 78 in intensive care and 83.9% capacity.

Genesee County health officials hosted a press conference on Monday to discuss the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases. Watch ABC12 News at 5 and 6 p.m. for updates.

