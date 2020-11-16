Local health leaders not surprised at new COVID-19 restrictions, express support for state order

CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - Sunday’s announcement of new COVID-19 restrictions did not come as a surprise to Mid-Michigan health leaders and many have expressed support over the new order.

The Michigan Department of Health Human Services issued the new epidemic order on Sunday. It enacts a three-week pause of indoor social gatherings and limits service at restaurants and bars, among other things.

Ann Hepfer, the health officer at the Tuscola and Huron County Health Department, said that she was not surprised that state officials had to step in again.

“This is no surprise to me," she said. “I am not surprised one bit because people have made this political. This is not political. This is public health prevention practices. This has been in place, these mitigation strategies, have been used for centuries to avoid people from getting sick.”

The epidemic order was issued after weeks of rising COVID-19 cases. Many local health departments and hospitals have pleaded with the public the last few weeks to do more to help curb the spread of the virus. They called on people to do more social distancing, wear their masks, wash their hands more frequently and to stop going to social gatherings but new cases continued to rise.

At a joint press conference last week, hospital leaders in the Great Lakes Bay Region sounded the alarm that COVID-19 hospitalizations were at all-time highs.

“How often have we seen the four hospitals health systems gather to say anything?," said Dr. Matthew Deibel with Covenant Healthcare. "I just can’t emphasize enough how important it is for the community to understand that we are in a spot that we have more hospitalizations than the worst spot we head in the spring.”

Hepfer has expressed hope that this new order will help slow the spread of the virus and lower the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

“Anytime you can take a break from social gatherings where people are not keeping their distance at that six foot, it will help,” she said.

A spokesperson for Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw said that health leaders at the hospital support the new epidemic order as well.

The new restrictions take effect on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.