MHSAA suspends fall tournaments, winter sports for three weeks

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association has suspended its fall tournaments for football, girls swimming and diving, and girls volleyball for three weeks. In addition, the MHSAA put a pause on all winter practices and competitions scheduled to begin over the next three weeks.

The decision comes after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services put out an emergency order to pause activity to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement from the MHSAA, Executive Director Mark Uyl said:

“We understand the need for action, and we will explore all options to complete our Fall tournaments when restrictions are lifted. We will assess everything over the next three weeks relative to Fall and Winter sports and come up with a plan that keeps us connected to our goal, for months, of having three seasons that are played to their conclusions.”

Girls volleyball and girls swimming & diving have one week remaining in the season. Meanwhile, 11-player football is down to the final three rounds and 8-player playoffs has two games left in the postseason.

