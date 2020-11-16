Michigan reports 12,000+ new COVID-19 illnesses and 55 deaths over two days

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported its highest combined total of new coronavirus cases for Sunday and Monday with more than 12,000.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported nearly 20,000 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses since Friday with 7,072 on Saturday and a combined total of 12,763 for Sunday and Monday.

The new cases reported Monday increase the statewide total to 264,576.

The two-day total averages to 6,381 cases apiece for Sunday and Monday, which is the seventh consecutive day with more than 6,000 new cases of the illness. The seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan reached a record of 6,824 on Monday.

The Genesee County Health Department reported a record of 367 new COVID-19 cases on Friday before the increases dropped to 290 on Saturday and 164 on Sunday.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported a record of 305 new coronavirus cases on Monday, following third highest daily increase of 225 on Sunday and fourth highest daily increase of 200 on Saturday. The county passed a milestone with more than 6,000 confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend.

State health officials reported 55 more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Sunday and Monday, which increase Michigan’s total to 8,049. Michigan has seen 409 coronavirus deaths over the past week, which is an average of about 58 per day.

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients listed as recovered in Michigan reached over 138,000 on Saturday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers the 138,862 patients recovered because they have survived 30 days past the onset of coronavirus symptoms.

That is an increase of more than 9,800 recoveries statewide over the past week. Currently, Michigan has more than 117,000 active cases of coronavirus, which is an increase of nearly 37,000 over last week.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained above 55,000 over the weekend with more than 59,600 tests completed Saturday and more than 57,400 tests Sunday. The percentage of positive COVID-19 diagnostic tests remained above 12% over the weekend at 13.91% on Friday, 12.56% on Saturday and 13.15% on Sunday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases increased Monday to 3,558, which is 758 higher than a week ago and 338 higher than Friday. Of those, 3,170 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is 302 higher than Friday’s total.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also increased Monday. Michigan hospitals are treating 749 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 343 of them are on ventilators. Since Friday, there are 89 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 71 more on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 9,332 cases and 343 deaths, which is an increase of 793 cases and six deaths.

Saginaw, 6,181 cases, 172 deaths and 1,989 patients recovered, which is an increase of 530 cases and two deaths.

Arenac, 212 cases, six deaths and 68 recoveries, which is an increase of 33 cases, one death and eight recoveries.

Bay, 2,845 cases, 75 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 347 cases and two deaths.

Clare, 484 cases, 22 deaths and 97 recoveries, which is an increase of 52 cases, three deaths and 60 recoveries.

Gladwin, 431 cases, six deaths and 139 recoveries, which is an increase of 57 cases, two deaths and 39 recoveries.

Gratiot, 1,036 cases and 21 deaths, which is an increase of 44 cases and one death.

Huron, 403 cases, nine deaths and 204 recoveries, which is an increase of 30 cases, one death and five recoveries.

Iosco, 440 cases, 18 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is an increase of 45 cases and one death.

Isabella, 1,668 cases, 17 deaths and 660 recoveries, which is an increase of 184 cases.

Lapeer, 1,382 cases, 44 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 116 cases and two deaths.

Midland, 1,896 cases, 18 deaths and 955 recoveries, which is an increase of 185 cases and two deaths.

Ogemaw, 274 cases, eight deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of 30 cases and one death.

Oscoda, 76 cases, two deaths and 22 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Roscommon, 323 cases, seven deaths and 115 recoveries, which is an increase of 31 cases, two deaths and 36 recoveries.

Sanilac, 394 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of 32 cases.

Shiawassee, 1,336 cases, 34 deaths and 682 recoveries, which is an increase of 127 cases.

Tuscola, 1,122 cases, 42 deaths and 479 recoveries, which is an increase of 118 cases and two deaths.

