Pedestrian safety patrols result in 39 warnings, 8 tickets around Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police made nearly 50 traffic stops during a week-long pedestrian safety patrol around Flint and Flint Township in October.

Michigan State Police reported 31 warnings and eight citations for drivers who violated traffic laws and put pedestrians in danger. Pedestrians received eight warnings and no citations from the special patrols on Oct. 15 to 21.

The Flint area was selected for the special overtime patrols based on the number of pedestrian crashes resulting in serious injury or death over five years. Flint reported 55 deadly or serious injury pedestrian crashes from 2015 to 2019 while Flint Township had 18.

Patrols also took place in 10 other cities, resulting in a total of 199 warnings and 366 tickets for drivers, along with 119 warnings and 19 tickets for pedestrians. Michigan State Police troopers were on the lookout for the following safety violations that put pedestrians at risk:

Illegal turns.

Failing to stop at a signal or stop sign before a crosswalk.

Failing to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk at a signalized intersection.

Blocking a roadway that interferes with the normal flow of traffic.

Not following pedestrian control signals.

Not walking on a sidewalk where provided.

Not walking facing traffic when on a roadway.

Michigan reports an average of 150 deadly pedestrian crashes every year, according to the state’s Office of Highway Safety Planning. Most of those crashes occur during the month of October.

Funding for the extra patrols came from the U.S. Department of Transportation and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

