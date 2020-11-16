Advertisement

Police look for suspects who stole three off-road vehicles

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office believes this Cadillac Escalade may have been involved in the theft of three UTVs from Chapman's Sports Center in Lapeer.(source: Lapeer County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking for help finding the suspects who stole three off-road vehicles from Chapman’s Sports Center in Lapeer last week.

Employees who arrived for work on Nov. 6 discovered the perimeter fence around the business had been cut and three UTVs were missing. Surveillance video from the business showed the theft occurred around 1 a.m. that morning.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about a white pickup truck near Chapman’s around the time that the theft occurred. Surveillance cameras on Nov. 5 showed a cream colored Cadillac Escalade pulled into the business, drove around the building and left.

Investigators believe the witness may have mistaken the Escalade for a pickup truck, but they are not sure whether the SUV was associated with the theft.

The Flint Police Department found one of the stolen UTVs on Nov. 9 at a residence on Tuxedo Street. Police believe all three stolen off-road vehicles were operated around Tuxedo Street and Neubert Avenue in Flint after the theft.

The two UTVs that remain unaccounted for are:

  • A dark green 2004 Polaris Ranger 4x4.
  • A green 2018 Polaris Vector 500.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the whereabouts of the stolen UTVs is asked to call the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office at 810-245-1374.

