Saginaw police ‘implore’ residents to avoid house parties after 20th homicide

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police issued a warning against unsanctioned house parties after two women were shot and one of them died early Sunday.

The women were attending a party in the 600 block of South 23rd Street around 4:15 a.m., when the shooting was reported, according to the Saginaw Police Department.

Investigators believe the gunshots were fired outside the home and hit the women indoors. Police say 20-year-old Cierra Faith Long and an unidentified 25-year-old woman were injured.

Long was rushed to Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital with critical injuries and she later died. She is the city’s 20th homicide victim of 2020. The 25-year-old was treated and released at Covenant HealthCare for a gunshot wound to her ankle.

Investigators from the Saginaw Police Major Crimes Unit were interviewing witnesses on Sunday. On Monday, police announced that three men were under arrest on gun charges related to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Saginaw police at 989-280-1550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.

