Saginaw Township Police chief explains law enforcement role in enforcing COVID-19 orders

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) -For the next 3 weeks, starting Wednesday- restaurants and bars will be closed for indoor dining.

Gatherings indoors will be limited to two households at any one time.

Those are two of the restrictions announced by Governor Gretchen Whitmer Sunday as cases of COVID-19 explode across the state. Impacting everyone-- including police departments.

“We’re very concerned about the increase in the COVID-19 or coronavirus. I’ve had some members of the department that have been impacted by it. Thankfully they have recovered and they are doing well, so we are taking it very seriously,” said Saginaw Township Police Don Pussehl.

Following the governor’s announcement-- Attorney General Dana Nessel urged law enforcement agencies to help enforce the order.

I asked Saginaw Township Police Don Pussehl how police departments go about doing that.

“We’re not going to issue tickets or arrest somebody and take them to jail on this. These are public health code violations and it would be up to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to determine what they want to pursue,” Pussehl said.

But Pussehl says there are steps that need to be taken if someone is suspected of being in violation of the order.

Monday, the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police sent out a form to law enforcement agencies on how to handle those not complying with the order.

“Where if a citizen wishes to make a complaint, we would take a complaint from the citizen. Get their information, they may be required to testify in the future if need be, then we have a form that we fill out and submit to the department of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, along with a copy of our police report and they would actually make a determination whether or not it was a violation that did occur and whether enforcement action should be taken,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.