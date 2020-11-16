“The suspect has taken a round, I think I’ve taken a round also” New details in police shooting in Mt. Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - An armed robbery suspect was shot and a deputy was injured during a gas station shooting in Mt. Pleasant last night.

The deputy was at the gas station as police were investigating two other armed robberies in the area

We’ve learned more on what happened through police calls with central dispatch.

The first armed robbery took place at this Speedway convenience store on Pickard in Mt. Pleasant at around eleven Sunday night. A short time later, the Citgo station just down the road was also robbed.

“Citgo was just robbed, we got (unintelligible) already on the scene and we just received a hold up alarm for there," says an Isabella County Central dispatcher.

The Isabella County Central Dispatch transmissions indicate that one of the earlier victims gave police a description of a getaway vehicle, a small, silver car. Police from several agencies began to watch other gas stations and convenience stores.

An Isabella County Sheriff’s deputy and a Michigan State Police trooper went to this Marathon station on M-20. They saw a car matching that description.

”No one is in the car, no one is with the car, car is running, it looks odd, yeah, I think it’s going to be it," one of the law enforcement officers tells the dispatcher.

A short time later, police say the suspect came out of the Marathon station and gunshots were fired. The deputy radioed the dispatcher.

“M-20 at the Marathon, I know the suspect has taken a round, I think I’ve taken a round also,” the deputy says as he realizes he was hit by gunfire.

“Do you have suspect in custody?", the dispatcher asks.

“He’s down, he’s not moving at this time," says the deputy.

The deputy was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital by another law enforcement officer, where he was treated and released. The suspect was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. The Michigan State Police Investigative Response Team is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.