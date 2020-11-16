Trump campaign voluntarily withdraws election lawsuit targeting 3 Michigan counties

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Trump presidential campaign is voluntarily dismissing a federal lawsuit filed over election results in Michigan.

The lawsuit aimed to invalidate election results in Wayne, Ingham and Washtenaw counties based on allegations of voting irregularities and fraud. It’s one of several lawsuits filed around the state.

As of Monday, judges haven’t found any credible evidence of election fraud in any of those cases.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the lawsuits raise false arguments to undermine Michigan’s elections.

“This case was clearly designed to spread misinformation about the security and integrity of Michigan elections," she said in a statement Monday. "Our elections have been conducted fairly and transparently and the results reflect the will of Michigan’s voters.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.