Trump campaign voluntarily withdraws election lawsuit targeting 3 Michigan counties

The lawsuit sought to invalidate results in Ingham, Wayne and Washtenaw counties
The Trump Campaign files lawsuits in at least four states.
The Trump Campaign files lawsuits in at least four states.(MGN)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Trump presidential campaign is voluntarily dismissing a federal lawsuit filed over election results in Michigan.

The lawsuit aimed to invalidate election results in Wayne, Ingham and Washtenaw counties based on allegations of voting irregularities and fraud. It’s one of several lawsuits filed around the state.

As of Monday, judges haven’t found any credible evidence of election fraud in any of those cases.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the lawsuits raise false arguments to undermine Michigan’s elections.

“This case was clearly designed to spread misinformation about the security and integrity of Michigan elections," she said in a statement Monday. "Our elections have been conducted fairly and transparently and the results reflect the will of Michigan’s voters.”

