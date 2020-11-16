Two people stabbed in Mount Pleasant -- one in critical condition

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say two people were stabbed at a Mount Pleasant apartment complex, leaving one of them in critical condition.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the apartment complex on South Oak Street around 2:30 a.m. Monday, where they found a 22-year-old man and 21-year-old woman with stab wounds. Both were rushed to area hospitals.

The male was listed in stable condition Monday morning while the female was listed in critical condition.

Investigators quickly located the suspect, who was arrested and taken to the Isabella County Jail. Mount Pleasant police say the stabbings were isolated and the suspect specifically targeted the two victims, but investigators did not release information on a possible motive.

Anyone with information on the case should call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 989-779-9111 or Isabella County Central Dispatch (989) 773-1000.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.