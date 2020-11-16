Advertisement

Two people stabbed in Mount Pleasant -- one in critical condition

The Mount Pleasant Police Department
The Mount Pleasant Police Department(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say two people were stabbed at a Mount Pleasant apartment complex, leaving one of them in critical condition.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the apartment complex on South Oak Street around 2:30 a.m. Monday, where they found a 22-year-old man and 21-year-old woman with stab wounds. Both were rushed to area hospitals.

The male was listed in stable condition Monday morning while the female was listed in critical condition.

Investigators quickly located the suspect, who was arrested and taken to the Isabella County Jail. Mount Pleasant police say the stabbings were isolated and the suspect specifically targeted the two victims, but investigators did not release information on a possible motive.

Anyone with information on the case should call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 989-779-9111 or Isabella County Central Dispatch (989) 773-1000.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer speaking at Thursday press conference.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer to announce latest effort to stop COVID spread
Over 4,000 customers are without power in the Quad Cities area according to MidAmerican...
High winds leaving thousands of Michiganders in the dark
High Wind Warning posted for all of Mid-Michigan.
High Wind Warning posted for all of Mid-Michigan, winds could gust over 50 mph Sunday afternoon
Leonard Moses
Theft of pills from CVS pharmacy led to Grand Blanc murderer’s arrest 49 years later
New restrictions start Wednesday
Governor Whitmer announces “three-week pause” to curb COVID-19 spike

Latest News

The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.
Whitmer, Republican legislative leaders disagree on who isn’t collaborating with COVID-19
Armed robbery suspect injured in police-involved shooting near Mount Pleasant
According to the Village of Capron website, a valve at the end of a water line had broken...
Boil water advisory issued for mobile home park in Durand
Fuzzy's Restaurant in Saginaw
Mid-Michigan restaurant owners react to dine-in shutdown