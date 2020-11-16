Advertisement

U.S. 23 closing overnight in Genesee County to install new sign trusses

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Nov. 16, 2020
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Drivers on U.S. 23 will have to find a new route overnight while the Michigan Department of Transportation closes the freeway to replace sign trusses.

Overnight closures are planned in 15-minute intervals from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning. All lanes are expected to reopen by 6 a.m. every day in time for the morning commute.

The project starts Monday night on northbound U.S. 23 south of Silver Lake Road in Fenton. Work shifts to the northbound side of the freeway Tuesday through Thursday nights north of the North Road interchange.

The $1.3 million project will replace sign trusses spanning 12 miles of U.S. 23 in Genesee County.

