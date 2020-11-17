Allegiant Air offering new flights between Flint and Las Vegas

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A weekend trip to Las Vegas will be easier for Flint-area residents next spring.

Allegiant Air announced new flights between Bishop International Airport in Flint and McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas beginning March 5.

“Our number one most requested vacation destination is returning to Flint Bishop,” said Airport Director Nino Sapone. “A tremendous ‘thank you’ to Allegiant for believing in us and continuing to build their air service portfolio in Southeast Michigan, and a huge ‘thank you’ to all of our passengers who are so loyal to Allegiant and to our airport."

The new flight from Flint to Las Vegas will depart Bishop at 7:10 a.m. Eastern time and arrive at McCarran around 8:25 a.m. Pacific time. The new return flight from Las Vegas to Flint will depart McCarran at 11:30 p.m. Sunday Pacific time and arrive in Flint around 6:20 a.m. Eastern time.

Allegiant is offering one-way fares for $59 on both legs of the Las Vegas trip if tickets are purchased Tuesday. The tickets must be for travel between March 5 and May 24, 2021.

