CMU offers advice to students ahead of Thanksgiving break to help limit the spread of COVID-19

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - The fall semester comes to an end next week at Central Michigan University and as students prepare to head home for the holidays, CMU is offering some advice to students to stay safe from COVID-19.

CMU’s Vice President for Health Affairs and Dean of the university’s College of Medicine, Dr. George Kikano, said that students should continue to practice all safety protocols that are in place on campus while they are at home as well.

“This is no different than what happened in March, April, May and June and past nine months," he said. "Wear your masks, be careful, avoid large gatherings, whether it’s family or friends, especially on Thanksgiving.”

He also said that students should be careful traveling and should take extra precautions if flying.

Kikano said that it is going to take a bit of personal responsibility to keep COVID-19 from spreading while students are back home.

“We know what needs to be done from a public health perspective but it also becomes our individual responsibility for them,” he said.

CMU student, Tegan Ferguson, said that she is worried that she might bring the virus back home with her and not even know it.

“I think CMU has done a good job at keeping everybody separated and to keeping the class sizes small to where I’m not so much worried because of class but with the cases rising right now, it’s more of a concern of you don’t know who has it," Ferguson said.

She said that she will be returning home next week when the semester officially comes to a close.

Ferguson said that she doesn’t only worry about her own health but also her family’s.

“I have three people at home in my family that I have to worry about too," she said. "And it’s not just myself and I think that’s a big thing that needs to be brought up is that it’s not just yourself that you need to worry about, it’s people around you too, especially your family around the holidays.”

Ferguson said that she will be doing everything she can to make sure that she and her family stays healthy.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services did release some recommended guidelines for college students who plan on returning home for the holidays. That can be found by clicking here.

There are additional resources for CMU students as well and those can be found on the university’s website.

