Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 9 Mid-Michigan schools

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Health officials reported coronavirus outbreaks at nine more Mid-Michigan schools on Monday, including two elementary schools in Burton and one in Grand Blanc.

Barhitte Elementary School in the Bentley school district and South Bendle Elementary School in Burton both reported three confirmed COVID-19 illnesses involving only staff members. The Perry Innovation Center in Grand Blanc reported two confirmed COVID-19 illnesses involving only staff members.

University of Michigan-Flint reported its first confirmed coronavirus outbreak with eight confirmed coronavirus cases involving only students.

Tawas Area High School reported four students with COVID-19 while Almont High School reported three students with the illness.

The Midland County Education Service Agency reported two separate outbreaks at its Sugnet Building on Jefferson Avenue in Midland. Six COVID-19 cases were confirmed involving students and staff in the middle school/junior high program while four more coronavirus cases were confirmed among staff in the undergraduate college program.

Akron-Fairgrove School in Tuscola County reported three confirmed COVID-19 cases involving staff and students in the middle school program.

Michigan health officials are continuing to monitor several other coronavirus outbreaks at Mid-Michigan schools.

Harbor Beach High School -- four confirmed cases involving both staff and students, which is no change from last week.

Imlay City High School -- five confirmed cases involving both students and staff, which is an increase of one from last week.

Lapeer High School -- nine confirmed cases involving both students and staff, which is an increase of two from last week.

North Branch Elementary School -- 10 confirmed cases involving both students and staff, which is an increase of one from last week.

Weston Elementary School in Imlay City -- five confirmed cases involving both staff and students, which is an increase of two from last week.

Rolland Warner Middle School in Lapeer -- four confirmed cases involving both staff and students, which is no change from last week.

Zemmer Middle School in Lapeer -- nine confirmed cases involving both staff and students, which is an increase of four from last week.

Northwood University in Midland -- 101 confirmed cases involving students and staff, which is an increase of 14 from last week.

Frankenmuth High School -- three confirmed cases of the illness involving only staff members, which is no change from last week.

Weiss Elementary School in Saginaw Township -- eight confirmed COVID-19 cases involving both staff and students, which is no change from last week.

Owosso High School -- 13 confirmed cases involving only students, which is an increase of five from last week.

Highland Pines School in Caro -- seven confirmed cases involving staff and students, which is an increase of two from last week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases outbreak information on Mondays. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases linked to a single place, so schools with only one case are not listed.

Only COVID-19 infections that occurred on school grounds are counted in the weekly totals. Students and staff who were exposed away from school and did not transmit the illness on school property are not counted as school-related outbreaks.

