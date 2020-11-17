Davison Community Schools switching back to entirely virtual learning this week

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Davison Community Schools plans to transition back to virtual learning by Wednesday, as schools across Michigan adjust to new coronavirus orders announced Sunday evening.

Davison administrators spent much of Monday morning in meetings to plan the move back to at-home learning for all students.

“It was kind of a dark day to be honest,” said Davison Superintendent Kevin Brown.

He said the district used entirely remote learning before and thankfully they’re in good shape to do it again with a majority of students already having Chromebooks.

“All of our middle school and high school students had Chromebooks issued at the beginning of the school year,” Brown said. “And just last week we got a last shipment of books, which gave us enough devices to be 100% 1-to-1 in our district.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Sunday that her administration is requiring all high schools and colleges to learn remotely for three weeks beginning Wednesday. Brown said kindergarten through eighth-grade students in Davison also will learn from home due to a staffing shortage.

“We knew that we had to shut down the high school for face-to-face learning, but when looking at some of the staffing issues that we’ve been facing” he said. “We have one elementary school where all of the clerical staff is quarantined. We had 20 unfilled teaching positions on Friday. So you get to a point of no return where you can’t staff your buildings.”

Brown hopes students will be able to return for in-person learning at the end of the three-week shutdown on Dec. 9. But he’s prepared for the restrictions to continue longer than currently planned.

