Elderly Pigeon couple found dead after apparent murder suicide

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say a family member discovered the bodies of 87-year old James Saur and his 85-year-old wife, Margaret in Pigeon Monday morning. Police believe James shot and killed Margaret with a handgun then took his own life sometime this morning.

At this point, no other evidence suggests otherwise, according to a press release, which includes prior health problems and disputes between the couple.

The bodies were found shortly after 9:30 am at a home on South Caseville Road, south of M-142 in Winsor Township.

Autopsies in the coming days may provide more answers and the investigation is ongoing.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by the Huron County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Scheurer Ambulance Service.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.