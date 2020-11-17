Flint mayor: Stay the course during Michigan’s three-week economic pause

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The mayor of Flint is offering some hope and encouragement as Michigan approaches a series of new coronavirus restrictions.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley is asking residents to stay the course and know it will be worth it to take this three-week pause seriously.

“Three weeks is a small measurement of time vs eternity, so if this virus strikes you, and we know many people who have been stricken with this," he said. "Some have recovered but some have not, but it all takes a toll on us, and so we cannot afford to be able to say that we didn’t take all the precautionary measurements in order to safeguard this community.”

Here’s a look at some of what’s changing for three weeks beginning Wednesday:

All in-person high school and college classes will be suspended. Younger students can continue meeting in person if their local school districts choose.

Organized high school athletic events will be suspended. Some college and most professional sports will continue.

Movie theaters, bowling centers, ice rinks, bingo halls, casinos will be closed entirely.

Restaurants will not be able to offer dine-in service, but they can continue drive-through and carryout service.

Group fitness classes must pause, but gyms can remain open for individual workouts.

Everyone who can work from home should do so.

The order announced Sunday night is not a complete economic shutdown like Whitmer’s orders in March and April. Outdoor gatherings of 25 or fewer people are allowed while retail stores and salons can remain open subject to Michigan’s face mask order.

Work that can’t be performed at home, including manufacturing and construction, is allowed to continue.

