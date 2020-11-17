Advertisement

Genesee District Library closing its 19 branches for three weeks

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee District Library has decided to take part in Michigan’s three-week pause to limit the spread of coronavirus.

That means the library network’s 19 branches will closed from Wednesday through Dec. 9 to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Materials that are due during the three-week won’t be subject to late fees. Library officials are asking patrons to keep their borrowed material until branches reopen so the return bins don’t fill up.

The library’s online and digital services are always available for free.

