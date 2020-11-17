Advertisement

Home Depot to invest $1 billion in frontline employees

Third quarter sales surged 23%
Home Depot is boosting hourly wages as housing market booms.
Home Depot is boosting hourly wages as housing market booms.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) – Home Depot has profited from the home improvement trend during the pandemic.

Third quarter sales surged 23% as revenue hit $33.5 billion for the three months ending Nov. 1, the company reported Tuesday.

Things are going so well, Home Depot said it’s giving hourly workers a permanent pay increase after a series of temporary bonus programs since the coronavirus outbreak began in March.

“This will result in approximately $1 billion of incremental compensation on an annualized basis,” the company’s website says.

“We continue to lean into these investments because we believe they are critical in enabling market share growth in any economic environment,” Home Depot Chairman and CEO Craig Menear.

“I am proud of the resilience and strength our associates have continued to demonstrate, and I would like to thank them …”

Sales for the chain have grown $15 billion through the first nine months of the year as people have poured money into their homes as they spend more time in them.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions
Genesee County sets daily record for coronavirus cases, passes 9,000 milestone
Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.
Republican lawmaker calls for Whitmer impeachment hearings
New restrictions start Wednesday
Governor Whitmer announces ‘three-week pause’ to curb COVID-19 spike
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer: Holiday gatherings are too dangerous this year

Latest News

"It's to keep us to keep us safe. To keep us alive, that is what the lockdown is for," said Dee...
Navajo Nation starts 3-week lockdown amid soaring COVID-19 cases
The Mount Pleasant Police Department
Woman dies a day after stabbing in Mount Pleasant, suspect charged in federal court
In this Oct. 12, 2020 file photo, Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, listens during a confirmation...
Sen. Grassley, 87, quarantining after virus exposure
Lesly Foreman
Worker balances moving from offices back to working at home
Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., right, watches as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice...
Biden filling top White House team with campaign veterans