JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

Sunday’s very strong, damaging winds diminished to a kinder, gentler westerly breeze Monday. With a decent amount of sunshine, high temperatures for the day ranged from the upper 30s, to middle 40s. Overnight, lots of clouds are expected to hold overhead, and more flakes of snow are sure to fly. As lows temperatures settle into the mid-to-upper 20s, a few spots may see a dusting of snow.

For Tuesday, a northwesterly wind will kick-up again to around 20mph in some places. That brisk, cold wind is sure to rev up the lake-effect snow machine for northwesterly lower Michigan. That means we here in Mid-Michigan will have a good bit of cloud cover for the day, while a few snow showers or flurries will be a possibility as well. The best chance will be across the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area. Highs for the day will be in the middle 30s.

A good bit of sunshine should make a return for the Wednesday through Friday stretch. The sunshine will combine with a wind that will be swinging back in from the south, to create a nice little warm-up to close out the week. High temperatures Wednesday will move into the 40s. Highs Thursday will cruise through the 50s. By Friday afternoon, some of us may see the mercury top 60-degrees again! For the weekend, some rain will cool us down once again. - JR