Michigan bowling alleys, rinks and entertainment venues brace for another forced shutdown

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Bowling centers, skating rinks and other indoor entertainment venues in Michigan must shut down again for three weeks beginning Wednesday.

The shutdown comes just over a month after they were allowed to reopen on Oct. 9 following a six-month forced closure due to coronavirus. Bowlers at Richfield Bowl in Genesee Township were mixed on the three-week shutdown, which is scheduled to end Dec. 9.

Some bowlers say they will abide by whatever needs to happen to get the coronavirus under control while others say the entire state needs to be shut down again to make it fair.

“I feel like they say three weeks, but it’s going to go longer,” said Karen McKinney, who is an avid bowler for more than 60 years.

She was devastated to hear bowling centers will once again be shutting down this week.

“I love my bowling. I love my bowling. It’s an outlet you know," McKinney said.

Jim Teuber, who owns Richfield Bowl, had an inkling before the Sunday evening announcement from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that another shutdown was on the horizon given the spike in COVID-19 cases across the state.

The difference though between the first forced closure and this second one starting this week could be whether businesses like Richfield Bowl, skating rinks, arcades and others will be able to weather the storm.

“Unemployment is not something that most people can survive on for any length of time," Teuber said. "And obviously people have Christmas coming up and just been through a pretty tough time.”

He’s optimistic the situation will improve over the next three weeks, so the shutdown can end quickly.

“They have to do what they have to do to save everybody and keep us all from getting the virus. It’s only for a short time,” Teuber said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.