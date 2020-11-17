Michigan reports 7,450+ more COVID-19 cases and 79 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan remained above 6,000 for the eighth consecutive day on Tuesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,458 new coronavirus illnesses Tuesday for a total of 272,034. That is the second highest single-day increase behind only the 8,517 new COVID-19 cases reported last Friday.

State health officials reported 79 more deaths attributed to the illness on Tuesday for a total of 8,128. Less than one-third of those deaths -- or 24 -- came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

The Genesee County Health Department reported its fourth highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases on Monday with 265. The Saginaw County Health Department reported 167 more confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which is slightly more than half of Monday’s record of 305 new coronavirus illnesses.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained above 57,000 on Monday. The percentage of positive COVID-19 diagnostic tests reached the second highest level in six months on Monday at 14.25%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases increased Tuesday to 3,732, which is 174 higher than Monday. Of those, 3,320 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is 150 higher than Monday’s total.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also increased Tuesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 776 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 367 of them are on ventilators. Since Monday, there are 27 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 24 more on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 9,678 cases and 346 deaths, which is an increase of 346 cases and three deaths.

Saginaw, 6,348 cases, 173 deaths and 1,989 patients recovered, which is an increase of 167 cases and one death.

Arenac, 223 cases, six deaths and 68 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Bay, 3,043 cases, 79 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 198 cases and four deaths.

Clare, 492 cases, 22 deaths and 97 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Gladwin, 456 cases, six deaths and 139 recoveries, which is an increase of 25 cases.

Gratiot, 1,071 cases and 21 deaths, which is an increase of 35 cases.

Huron, 407 cases, 11 deaths and 204 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases and two deaths.

Iosco, 456 cases, 18 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Isabella, 1,704 cases, 17 deaths and 660 recoveries, which is an increase of 36 cases.

Lapeer, 1,453 cases, 44 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 71 cases.

Midland, 1,967 cases, 18 deaths and 955 recoveries, which is an increase of 71 cases.

Ogemaw, 282 cases, nine deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases and one death.

Oscoda, 79 cases, two deaths and 22 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Roscommon, 340 cases, seven deaths and 115 recoveries, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Sanilac, 437 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of 43 cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 1,378 cases, 34 deaths and 682 recoveries, which is an increase of 42 cases.

Tuscola, 1,167 cases, 43 deaths and 479 recoveries, which is an increase of 45 cases and one death.

