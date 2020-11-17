Advertisement

Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association sues state over indoor dining closure

Bars and restaurants are forced to close indoor service again for three weeks beginning Wednesday
Minot restaurants adapt
Minot restaurants adapt(KFYR)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday over the forced closure of indoor dining service statewide, which takes effect Wednesday.

The lawsuit is challenging an epidemic order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which was announced Sunday evening. Bars and restaurants are required to close indoor dining for three weeks, but can remain open for takeout and drive-through service.

“We have taken this action only after careful deliberation and as the last available option to prevent the outright devastation of restaurant operators and their hundreds of thousands of employees across the state,” said Justin Winslow, president and CEO of the association.

He said the association, which represents restaurants, hotels and hospitality businesses in Michigan, tried to reach a compromise with state health officials to keep restaurants open with even more coronavirus restrictions in place.

The enhanced measures proposed by the association include a reduction to 25% of rated capacity indoors and a 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants.

“While our proposal would undeniably challenge an already beleaguered industry, it was presented to Director Gordon and the Executive Office of the Governor in earnest to stave off the far worse impact of outright closure,” Winslow said.

RELATED: Michigan restaurant association predicts doom with 3-week pause of dine-in service

He expects the forced closure of indoor dining service will result in 250,000 layoffs just ahead of the holiday season with less of a safety net available to help. A $600 weekly federal unemployment benefit and the Paycheck Protection Program were available when restaurants closed last spring, but they aren’t available anymore.

A Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association survey showed about 40% of restaurants will close entirely without indoor dining. The association says 2,000 restaurants in Michigan already closed this year and 6,000 could go out of business by next spring if the indoor dining closure persists.

However, Winslow pointed out that the state’s restaurant industry serves millions of customers every day with a relatively low rate of COVID-19 spread. He said state health officials are tracking only eight coronavirus outbreaks tied to restaurants, which presents about 4.3% of total outbreaks.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told ABC12 in an exclusive interview on Monday that restaurants pose an easy environment for COVID-19 to spread with people from several household gathering in an enclosed environment.

“We know when we go to restaurants that there are many, many households underneath that roof. That it is one roof, enclosed,” she said. “That’s precisely the danger when there is so much COVID, and that’s why for this temporary targeted strategy to work we all have to do our part.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions
Genesee County sets daily record for coronavirus cases, passes 9,000 milestone
Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.
Republican lawmaker calls for Whitmer impeachment hearings
New restrictions start Wednesday
Governor Whitmer announces ‘three-week pause’ to curb COVID-19 spike
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer: Holiday gatherings are too dangerous this year

Latest News

"It's to keep us to keep us safe. To keep us alive, that is what the lockdown is for," said Dee...
Navajo Nation locks down for 3 weeks because of coronavirus surge
Michigan health officials are reporting a sharp increase in gonorrhea cases this year. (MGN)
Michigan reports 22% increase in gonorrhea infections this year
Researchers said there’s little evidence that wearing a face mask during physical activity...
Study: Face masks unlikely to hinder lung function during exercise
"It's to keep us to keep us safe. To keep us alive, that is what the lockdown is for," said Dee...
Navajo Nation starts 3-week lockdown amid soaring COVID-19 cases