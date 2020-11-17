Reward offered for information on 18-year-old’s shooting death at BP station

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A reward is available for information leading to the suspects accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old woman at the BP gas station on Clio Road in Flint last month.

Mariah Lenea Henderson was driving out of the gas station in the 4900 block of Clio Road near Myrtle Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 6 when she was shot. She was pronounced dead an at area hospital later that night.

The Flint Police Department has not released any suspect information in the investigation. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to whoever was responsible for shooting Henderson.

Her death led to calls from Mayor Sheldon Neeley and Flint City Council members for an ordinance requiring gas stations, convenience stores and liquor stores to close by 9 p.m. They believe closing the businesses earlier will help prevent crime.

Anyone with information on Henderson’s shooter should call police at 810-285-3649 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

