Several Mid-Michigan hospitals at or near patient capacity

Three reported 100% of beds filled and three more reported more than 95% of beds filled
Hurley Medical Center in Flint reported reaching 97% bed capacity on Monday.
Hurley Medical Center in Flint reported reaching 97% bed capacity on Monday.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Warnings from health officials about hospitals filling up with COVID-19 patients appear to be coming true at some Mid-Michigan facilities.

Statistics from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services show three hospitals in the region with all patient beds filled and three more with more than 95% of patient beds occupied as of Monday.

Statewide, Michigan hospitals were treating more than 3,700 confirmed or probable COVID-19 patients on Tuesday. The state’s hospitals reported a total of about 4,000 coronavirus patients during the last peak of the illness back in April.

Here are hospital statistics reported to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

  • Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City -- 100% bed capacity with 12 coronavirus patients and two in intensive care.
  • Ascension Standish Hospital -- 100% with four coronavirus patients and two in intensive care.
  • MidMichigan Medical Center-Gratiot -- 100% bed capacity with 16 coronavirus patients and two in intensive care.
  • Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw -- 99% bed capacity with 32 coronavirus patients and 12 in intensive care.
  • Hurley Medical Center in Flint -- 97% bed capacity with 32 coronavirus patients and four in intensive care.
  • McLaren Bay Flint Hospital -- 97% bed capacity with 73 coronavirus patients and 13 in intensive care.
  • Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township -- 90% bed capacity with 83 coronavirus patients and 26 in intensive care.
  • Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw -- 83% bed capacity with 171 coronavirus patients and 31 in intensive care.
  • McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City -- 82% bed capacity with 43 coronavirus patients and 11 in intensive care.
  • MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland -- 71% bed capacity with 62 coronavirus patients and 12 in intensive care.

No other hospitals in Mid-Michigan reported more than 70% of patient beds occupied.

