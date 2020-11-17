’Spread the Cheer’ sweepstakes celebrates Genesee County small businesses during pandemic

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/16/2020) - 2020 has been a roller-coaster ride for small business owners, who are challenged to think outside the box just to survive the COVID-19 era.

The Flint and Genesee Chamber of Commerce is seeing this firsthand, they’re giving small businesses some extra love this holiday season.

Of all the independently owned businesses located in Genesee County, where would you most like to spread some holiday cheer? That’s the big question the chamber is asking with the holidays right around the corner.

“There’s a lot thrown at these small business owners right now, and it’s time to be creative, and they have been, and they’re going to continue to be," Tyler Rossmaessler said.

Rossmaessler is the Director of Economic Development for the Chamber. He says innovation is worth celebrating in 2020, like outdoor bar service and retail shops setting up on the sidewalk.

On Monday, they announced the ‘Spread the Cheer’ local sweepstakes.

“I hope that this money can be a gift of cheer. That’s why it’s called ‘Spread the Cheer.’ I also hope that they’ll use it to alleviate any of the burdens that this pandemic has put on them," Rossmaessler said.

Starting November 23. they’re randomly selecting one entry each week, a total of five winning submissions. The business wins $1,000 and the person nominating gets a $500 Visa gift card toward their holiday spending.

Regardless of the winner, they’re also reminding everyone to think local when shopping this year. After all, a fifth of all retail sales happen in November and December.

“We know that small businesses make our communities great. They are also are great job creators, and they’re our neighbors, and so we want to find ways to celebrate that and support them during these unique, challenging times," Rossmaessler said.

Selections will happen each Monday starting November 23rd through December 21st.

Nominations are open now, and you can click here to make your submission.

To learn more about why the chamber is giving small businesses a boost this holiday season, click here,

