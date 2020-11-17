Very Cold Tuesday!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A NW wind is helping to produce lake effect snow showers and with temps hovering around freezing, we’re seeing some slick spots form.

NW winds will stay up at 10-20mph, gusting to 30mph, through the day. Those in the thumb and north of the bay will have the best chance at more light lake effect snow showers through the day, but the possibility is there for everyone to see flurries at some point as some of the bands work across the state. Highs will only be in the low to mid 30s today and that wind will keep it feeling like the mid 20s! We’ll get some sun between the clouds, but skies don’t really clear until later tonight as winds lighten.

Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 20s with winds shifting to the W at 5-10mph.

Clearing skies gives way to a bright start to tomorrow! We’ll have some afternoon clouds roll in for Wednesday with highs into the lower 40s.

Then get ready for the return of upper 50s for Thursday and Friday!

