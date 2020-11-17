Week has past, but mystery still surrounds Midland County homicide

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - New details on a homicide in Midland County.

A woman had collapsed in a home last week, but when emergency responders arrived, they realized she was shot.

The Midland County Sheriff and the prosecutor both are saying little about the investigation, but we’ve learned more about the relationship between the woman and the man who called 9-1-1.

It was in rural Midland County in Mount Haley Township where the mystery began to unfold. A man that resides at the East Bradford Road home called 9-1-1 at around 4:30 on the morning of November 11th, indicating a woman he knows was in the house unconscious and not breathing.

“An elderly female in full arrest,” the dispatcher can be heard saying on the Midland County Central Dispatch recording.

But when emergency responders got to the home, they made a request for more assistance.

“Can we send P.D. (police) please,” the responder is heard saying.

“Could you advise further,” the dispatcher asks.

“We think we have a possible gunshot that came into the house," he responds.

The man who called 9-1-1 apparently didn’t realized the woman was shot. Sometime later, a Midland County Central dispatcher asked for an update on the what had happened.

“Not sure what I have yet, but, gunshot wound possibly from outside the house, into the house," says the emergency responder.

It appears a gunshot that came into the home from the outside killed 70-year-old Thelma Hofman, who has a Bay City address. But Midland County Sheriff Scott Stephenson says the man and the woman had been in a relationship for several years and she often stayed at the Midland County home.

Stephenson says there a lot of unanswered questions as to what happened, and investigators are looking at all possible scenarios. Its possible a stray gunshot was fired from outside of the home, hitting and killing the woman.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, they are asked to contact the Midland County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 989-839-4621.

