Woman dies a day after stabbing in Mount Pleasant, suspect charged in federal court

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - One of two people stabbed at a Mount Pleasant apartment complex early Monday has died.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says 21-year-old Nangonhs Massey died after she was stabbed at the apartment complex on South Oak Street around 2:30 a.m. Monday. A 22-year-old man also stabbed during the incident was hospitalized in stable condition.

The suspect, 20-year-old Kaden Gilbert, was arrested a short time after the stabbings. He has been arraigned in U.S. District Court on charges of first-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault causing serious bodily injury.

Mount Pleasant police say the stabbings were isolated and the suspect specifically targeted the two victims, but investigators did not release information on a possible motive.

Anyone with information on the case should call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 989-779-9111 or Isabella County Central Dispatch (989) 773-1000.

