Worker balances moving from offices back to working at home

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - Many workers in Michigan will find themselves working from home again beginning Wednesday just as they were getting used to working at their offices again.

The move is part of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order issued Sunday evening to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. One worker said dealing with sudden change is truly a balancing act.

“You go in, you have events that we want to put on and that our membership helps to sponsor, and we do all this work to do it and then we’re shut down again," said Lesly Foreman, a service coordinator for the Flushing Chamber of Commerce.

She has worked remotely from home, at the office and will now be going back remotely at home starting Wednesday.

“We have high hopes to be able to bring those events to fruition, but we also understand the need to be safe and keep everyone as safe as can be," Foreman said.

She adapts to change well by letting things ebb and flow. She is a parent to a first grader, which presents its unique set of challenges.

But on top of helping to manage the chamber of commerce and her little one from home, Foreman is just getting over the coronavirus.

“But then you have my son, who is living in the house. His dad, we all live here together," she said. "They both tested negative, but the protocol is that I have to self isolate and then for 14 days they’re quarantined.”

While Foreman said it’s certainly been stressful and chaotic at times, her No. 1 priority is and has been taking care of herself. She tries to follow the ebb and flow of change while not losing sight of her mental and physical health.

“If I get overwhelmed, dad will step in and he’ll take over for a little while," Foreman said. "Really exercising and just keeping yourself healthy and active I think is the most important thing.”

Here’s a look at some of what’s changing for three weeks beginning Wednesday and lasting through Dec. 8:

All in-person high school and college classes will be suspended. Younger students can continue meeting in person if their local school districts choose.

Organized high school athletic events will be suspended. Some college and most professional sports will continue.

Movie theaters, bowling centers, ice rinks, bingo halls, casinos will be closed entirely.

Restaurants will not be able to offer dine-in service, but they can continue drive-through and carryout service.

Group fitness classes must pause, but gyms can remain open for individual workouts.

Everyone who can work from home should do so.

The order announced Sunday night is not a complete economic shutdown like Whitmer’s orders in March and April. Outdoor gatherings of 25 or fewer people are allowed while retail stores and salons can remain open subject to Michigan’s face mask order.

Work that can’t be performed at home, including manufacturing and construction, is allowed to continue.

“I hope and pray everybody can make it out of this and know that this was the year we had to slow down and take a step back," Foreman said.

