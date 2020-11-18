A little warmer today

After a cold start to the day we’ll warm to seasonable temperatures with some sun and lighter winds. A couple of warm fronts moving through over the next couple of days will give us much warmer weather for Thursday and Friday before we cool back down again starting Saturday.

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 40s with a SW wind at 5-10mph. We’ll see a few afternoon clouds, but overall plenty of sun.

Tonight some clouds stay with us as temps drop briefly to the mid 30s in the evening, then rise overnight. We’ll be up around 40 by the Thursday morning commute with afternoon temps in the upper 50s! We’re around 60 degrees on Friday as well with a mix of sun and clouds both days.

Showers develop later Saturday and look to continue for most of Sunday with highs for the weekend only in the low 40s.

