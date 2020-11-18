Advertisement

Carnival cancels all U.S. cruises through Jan. 31

Sailings will resume first in Florida
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Carnival Cruise Line has canceled all cruises from U.S. ports through the end of January.

The move comes as Carnival works to meet a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order for resuming operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are committed to meeting the CDC requirements and keeping our guests and business partners informed of our progress,” said Carnival President Christine Duffy in a news release.

The cruise line plans to resume operations from Miami and Port Canaveral in Florida first, followed by Galveston, Texas.

Cruises out of Baltimore, Charleston, South Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; Long Beach, California; Mobile, Alabama; New Orleans and San Diego are canceled through the end of February.

Sailings out of Tampa, Florida, on the Carnival Legend are paused through March 26.

