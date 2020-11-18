City of Flint, McLaren and Rowe Pro. Services contribute to Flint water settlement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel today announced that additional parties have joined and contributed to the Flint water settlement, bringing the total amount from $600 million announced in August to just over $641.2 million. The City of Flint has conditionally agreed to contribute $20 million, with money being provided through its insurance provider as opposed to its general fund or otherwise derived from taxpayers. However, the Flint City Council must still approve that decision. McLaren Regional Medical Center is providing $20 million and Rowe Professional Services Co. is providing $1.25 million.

Governor Whitmer video statement

“This settlement agreement is just one of the many ways we will continue showing our support for the city and residents of Flint,” said Governor Whitmer. “The details of the proposal that have been presented to the judge are an important step forward and we are committed to helping the residents of Flint participate in this process as we all work together towards the brighter future that Flint deserves.”

Attorney General Dana Nessel, in coordination with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, announced in August that a preliminary settlement had been reached, with the State then as the only participating defendant. But since then, the City of Flint, McLaren Regional Medical Center and Rowe Professional Services Co. have each agreed to settle the claims against them, bringing the total settlement to about $641.2 million.

The detailed settlement agreement was submitted to Judge Judith Levy of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. Judge Levy will review the agreement as part of a motion for preliminary approval, and later issue a ruling on whether the settlement meets certain legal standards. A public hearing will be held prior to her ruling. If preliminary approval is granted, then the claim registration process can begin, allowing Flint residents the opportunity to indicate their intention to file a claim.

“Submitting this settlement for preliminary approval is part of the legal process, but it is also an important step forward in providing the residents of Flint with relief,” Nessel said. “Without this settlement, which makes affected children a top priority, Flint residents would have been provided little assurance that their claims would be successful in court, and ongoing litigation could have prolonged their hardships for years. Resolving these legal disputes against the State, and now the other defendants who have joined the settlement, is the best possible outcome for Flint’s future.”

Plaintiffs' lawsuits filed against other entities will continue. Included among those entities are the engineering consultants, Veolia North America and Lockwood, Newnam & Andrews, who are also being sued by the Attorney General for their role in affecting the water supply.

While the court itself will still need to make the final determination that the settlement is fair, reasonable and adequate, this is the first opportunity for the people of Flint to see all the details and assess the settlement for themselves.

On a date to be set by the court, Judge Levy will hold a hearing on the motion for preliminary approval that will be open to the public. After that hearing, Judge Levy will determine if the settlement meets certain legal standards for preliminarily approving the settlement. If preliminary approval is granted, then the process of claim registration, through which Flint residents indicate their intention to file a settlement claim, can begin.

The detailed terms of the settlement agreement filed in Court today are contained in a lengthy agreement, with many exhibits, and can be viewed at www.flintsettlementfacts.org.

