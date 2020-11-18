Clio assault victim listed in critical condition early Wednesday

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - A man assaulted in Clio early Wednesday was listed in critical condition.

Police say the 27-year-old male victim was assaulted in the 500 block of Pine Street around 1:10 a.m. An ambulance rushed him to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition Wednesday morning.

The Clio Police Department says the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. They were not able to provide a description of the suspect on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the assault should call Clio police at 810-686-5010.

