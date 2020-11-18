Advertisement

COVID-19 deaths begin to increase in mid-Michigan

While infections have been increasing, death rates remained low, until now
This map shows the number of coronavirus cases in Saginaw County as of Nov. 6, 2020.
This map shows the number of coronavirus cases in Saginaw County as of Nov. 6, 2020.(source: Saginaw County Health Department)
By Terry Camp
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - We’ve been reporting how COVID-19 infections have increased across the country, the state, and here in mid-Michigan.

While the infections have been going up, the death rate hasn’t been increasing.

But the latest numbers indicate that trend appears to be changing.

“When we saw this sharp increase in the hospitalizations, that typically is that precursor, its a lag for the data to represent an increase in deaths,” says Saginaw County Health Department Public Officer Christina Harrington.

But the Saginaw County Health Department is now starting to see a sharp increase of COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

“When more people are doing worse, with COVID, that need to be hospitalized, that is putting them into a whole different level of risk category,” she says.

In the past twelve days, the health department is reporting 26 COVID-19 deaths, a dramatic increase from previous weeks. One person who died in the past twelve days was 53 years old, while the others were 68 or older.\

Genesee County is seeing the increase as well, as the health department is reporting a 93% increase in deaths in the past two weeks, compared to the prior two weeks.

The Bay County Health Department reports 13 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of this month, one of the deadliest periods the county has seen during the pandemic.

“The 20 through 29 age group is our greatest percentage of people in Saginaw County who have COVID-19,” says Saginaw County Medical Director Dr. Delicia Pruitt.

That age group has seen no COVID-19 related deaths in Saginaw County, but Pruitt is concerned for the upcoming holidays, when the twenty-somethings come home for family get-togethers. She is hoping people will refrain from hosting large family gatherings next week.

“Four or five families getting together for Thanksgiving, this is not the year, because I promise you there will be a vulnerable person in that group,” says Dr. Pruitt.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corunna police chief fired over confrontation caught on video
Corunna police chief fired after arresting man who was filming officers
Minot restaurants adapt
Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association sues state over indoor dining closure
Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 9 Mid-Michigan schools
A student's Mom reached out saying she complained about him more than a year prior to his...
Investigation: Michigan School for the Deaf didn’t tell police about students’ allegations
Hurley Medical Center in Flint reported reaching 97% bed capacity on Monday.
Several Mid-Michigan hospitals at or near patient capacity

Latest News

It’s a 20X40 tent, which typically can seat around 80 people comfortably. But because of the...
Wahlburger’s taking indoor dining to the great outdoors during epidemic order
Wahlburger’s taking indoor dining to the great outdoors during epidemic order
Wahlburger’s taking indoor dining to the great outdoors during epidemic order
A Flint house on Arlington Avenue that neighbors have been complaining about caught fire Monday...
Genesee County Land Bank Authority under new leadership, wants Flint residents to weigh in on blight elimination plans
Days Inn damage