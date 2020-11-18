Flint police officer accused of sexually abusing young female

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint police officer has been arrested during an investigation into sexual abuse involving a young female.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the 36-year-old officer’s arrest on Wednesday afternoon. The officer has worked with the Flint Police Department for five years and is part of the department’s K-9 unit.

Swanson said the arrest came after an investigation Sunday night at a residence in the 6000 block of McKinley Road in Flushing Township. The alleged victim called a nurse who works with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team, which started the investigation.

Police believe the suspect molested and raped the young female several times over the past two years. Swanson described the victim as a juvenile female under the officer’s “circle of influence.”

He said authorities searched the residence and moved the alleged victim to a safe place in collaboration with Voices for Children. She took part in a forensic interview with the organization, which led to the suspect’s arrest.

The officer is not being named because he hadn’t been formally charged with any crimes Wednesday afternoon. Swanson said prosecutors were reviewing the case and he expects several counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct to be filed later Wednesday.

The Flint Police Department is aware of the officer’s arrest and Swanson said the officer is off the job.

“They have been nothing but professional during this process," Swanson said of Flint police.

