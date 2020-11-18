Genesee County sets another COVID-19 record; Michigan’s increase is below 6,000

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County set another COVID-19 record on Tuesday.

The Genesee County Health Department reported a total of 412 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, which breaks the previous record of 367 set last Friday. The county has a total of 9,999 cases of the illness as of Wednesday afternoon.

Michigan reported the smallest daily increase of coronavirus cases in nearly two weeks.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,772 new coronavirus illnesses Tuesday for a total of 277,806. That is the lowest single-day increase since the 3,762 cases reported on Nov. 6.

State health officials reported 62 more deaths attributed to the illness on Tuesday for a total of 8,190.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 140 more confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which is the second consecutive daily decline in the number of new cases since Monday’s record of 305.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped slightly to 52,400 on Tuesday. The percentage of positive COVID-19 diagnostic tests also dropped slightly to 13.45% after reaching the second highest level in six months on Monday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases increased Wednesday to 3,772, which is 40 higher than Monday. Of those, 3,394 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is 74higher than Tuesday’s total.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also increased Wednesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 809 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 396 of them are on ventilators. Since Monday, there are 33 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 29 more on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 9,999 cases and 347 deaths, which is an increase of 321 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 6,488 cases, 180 deaths and 1,989 patients recovered, which is an increase of 140 cases and seven deaths.

Arenac, 239 cases, nine deaths and 68 recoveries, which is an increase of 19 cases and three deaths.

Bay, 3,101 cases, 76 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 58 cases.

Clare, 502 cases, 22 deaths and 157 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases and 60 recoveries.

Gladwin, 477 cases, seven deaths and 139 recoveries, which is an increase of 19 cases and one death.

Gratiot, 1,087 cases and 23 deaths, which is an increase of 16 cases and two deaths.

Huron, 432 cases, 11 deaths and 204 recoveries, which is an increase of 25 cases.

Iosco, 496 cases, 17 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is an increase of 40 cases.

Isabella, 1,737 cases, 17 deaths and 808 recoveries, which is an increase of 33 cases and 148 recoveries.

Lapeer, 1,519 cases, 46 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 66 cases and two deaths.

Midland, 2,049 cases, 19 deaths and 955 recoveries, which is an increase of 82 cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 301 cases, 10 deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of 19 cases and one death.

Oscoda, 86 cases, two deaths and 22 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Roscommon, 357 cases, seven deaths and 115 recoveries, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Sanilac, 457 cases and 10 deaths, which is an increase of 20 cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 1,399 cases, 35 deaths and 682 recoveries, which is an increase of 21 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 1,196 cases, 43 deaths and 479 recoveries, which is an increase of 29 cases.

