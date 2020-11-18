Jewelry worth $20+ million seized at Detroit border crossing

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized designer jewelry worth more than $20 million in Detroit on Monday.

Agents say the jewelry was not declared on an import manifest. A investigation showed the jewelry was heading to a New York auction house, which was planning to appraise and sell it on behalf of the Canadian citizen who owns it.

A courier was bringing the jewelry through the Detroit Windsor Tunnel to deliver it to an address in Detroit, where someone was planning to bring it to the final destination in New York.

The Customs and Border Protection field office says the courier driver claimed no knowledge of the jewelry in the package, which was returned to Canada. The owner was notified that agents would seize the jewelry for failing to declare it upon entry to the U.S.

“For the traveling public, this example underscores the importance of knowing what is in their possession when attempting to make entry into the United States, and declaring it accordingly,” said Port Director Devin Chamberlain. “Officers in Detroit did an excellent job in discovering and securing this high-value undeclared merchandise.”

