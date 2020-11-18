Advertisement

Jewelry worth $20+ million seized at Detroit border crossing

Caption
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized designer jewelry worth more than $20 million in Detroit on Monday.

Agents say the jewelry was not declared on an import manifest. A investigation showed the jewelry was heading to a New York auction house, which was planning to appraise and sell it on behalf of the Canadian citizen who owns it.

A courier was bringing the jewelry through the Detroit Windsor Tunnel to deliver it to an address in Detroit, where someone was planning to bring it to the final destination in New York.

The Customs and Border Protection field office says the courier driver claimed no knowledge of the jewelry in the package, which was returned to Canada. The owner was notified that agents would seize the jewelry for failing to declare it upon entry to the U.S.

“For the traveling public, this example underscores the importance of knowing what is in their possession when attempting to make entry into the United States, and declaring it accordingly,” said Port Director Devin Chamberlain. “Officers in Detroit did an excellent job in discovering and securing this high-value undeclared merchandise.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corunna police chief fired over confrontation caught on video
Corunna police chief fired after arresting man who was filming officers
Minot restaurants adapt
Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association sues state over indoor dining closure
Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 9 Mid-Michigan schools
Hurley Medical Center in Flint reported reaching 97% bed capacity on Monday.
Several Mid-Michigan hospitals at or near patient capacity
A student's Mom reached out saying she complained about him more than a year prior to his...
Investigation: Michigan School for the Deaf didn’t tell police about students’ allegations

Latest News

It has been almost four months since the failure of the Edenville and Sanford dams. The...
Boyce Hydro gives up ownership of dams to lakefront property owners
Michigan coronavirus
Genesee County sets another COVID-19 record; Michigan’s increase is below 6,000
New restaurant opens in Midland during COVID-19 pandemic.
New restaurant opens in Midland just hours before COVID-19 restrictions took effect
$20 million jewelry seizure