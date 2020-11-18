JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

A strong northwesterly wind brought a taste of winter to Mid-Michigan Tuesday. While we didn’t see much in the way of snow, we did have flakes flying throughout the day. Temperatures held in the 30s for the better part of the day, while wind chill values held in the 20s. All-in-all, the day brought us a typical mid-December setting. With winds diminishing and clouds decreasing overnight, lows will settle through the 20s. Again, typical of December.

After a pretty cold start to our Wednesday, readings will recover pretty well for the afternoon. A good bit of sunshine will combine with a gentle south-southwesterly breeze to push temperatures back into the 40s. Significant warming will take place for the end of the workweek as southwesterly winds increase. Highs Thursday will cruise through the 50s. Friday will feature more clouds, but readings will flirt with the 60-degree mark across the southern parts of the area.

Clouds will continue to thicken-up early Saturday. By the latter part of the afternoon, some rain will make a move into our area from the west. High temperatures will retreat into the 40s with that thicker cloud deck overhead. The rain will continue for Saturday night and Sunday. Winds Sunday will shift in from the northeast during the afternoon. This will draw chillier air intro the showers, so by the end of the day, we may start to see some flakes of snow mix in with the drops of rain before the pattern ends Sunday night. - JR