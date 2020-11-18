Advertisement

JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bright sunshine and a light breeze is always a nice combination – especially this time of the year.  The bright sunshine helped temperatures recover from some cold temperatures early Wednesday morning when readings surrounded the 20-degree mark.  Highs moved easily through the 40s Wednesday afternoon.  As a southwesterly wind increases during the night, our temperatures will slowly rise as we head through the wee hours of our Thursday.  By daybreak, temperatures will surround the 40-degree mark.

More sunshine is on tap for Thursday, but our southwesterly wind will be noticeably stronger.  Sustained winds for the day will be up at around 20mph.  Stronger gusts will be a good bet.  Temperatures for the day will cruise through the 50s.  A few spots may even touch the 60-degree mark.  Friday will feature a little more cloud cover, but temperatures will once again flirt with 60-degree on southwesterly breezes.  Wind Speeds Friday will be a little lighter.  By the end of the day, winds will begin to clock to the west.

Winds will clock in from a northerly component for the weekend, so we will expect temperatures to take a bit of a dive.  We will see peeks of sunshine Saturday, but by the end of the day, a light rain/snow mix will be moving in from the west.  Once it moves in, it will be sticking around through the day Sunday.  Ahead of the showers, highs Saturday will range from the low-to-mid 40s.  As the showers persist, highs Sunday will dip into the upper 30s, to lower 40s.  A few flurries may linger into Monday morning. - JR

Most Read

Corunna police chief fired over confrontation caught on video
Corunna police chief fired after arresting man who was filming officers
Minot restaurants adapt
Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association sues state over indoor dining closure
Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 9 Mid-Michigan schools
A student's Mom reached out saying she complained about him more than a year prior to his...
Investigation: Michigan School for the Deaf didn’t tell police about students’ allegations
Hurley Medical Center in Flint reported reaching 97% bed capacity on Monday.
Several Mid-Michigan hospitals at or near patient capacity

Latest News

Warmer Air is Moving into Mid-Michigan...
JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report
WJRT November 18th, 2020 Morning Weather
A little warmer today
WJRT November 18th, 2020 Morning Weather
WJRT November 18th, 2020 Morning Weather
A Cold Start to Wednesday...
JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report