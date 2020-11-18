JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Bright sunshine and a light breeze is always a nice combination – especially this time of the year. The bright sunshine helped temperatures recover from some cold temperatures early Wednesday morning when readings surrounded the 20-degree mark. Highs moved easily through the 40s Wednesday afternoon. As a southwesterly wind increases during the night, our temperatures will slowly rise as we head through the wee hours of our Thursday. By daybreak, temperatures will surround the 40-degree mark.

More sunshine is on tap for Thursday, but our southwesterly wind will be noticeably stronger. Sustained winds for the day will be up at around 20mph. Stronger gusts will be a good bet. Temperatures for the day will cruise through the 50s. A few spots may even touch the 60-degree mark. Friday will feature a little more cloud cover, but temperatures will once again flirt with 60-degree on southwesterly breezes. Wind Speeds Friday will be a little lighter. By the end of the day, winds will begin to clock to the west.

Winds will clock in from a northerly component for the weekend, so we will expect temperatures to take a bit of a dive. We will see peeks of sunshine Saturday, but by the end of the day, a light rain/snow mix will be moving in from the west. Once it moves in, it will be sticking around through the day Sunday. Ahead of the showers, highs Saturday will range from the low-to-mid 40s. As the showers persist, highs Sunday will dip into the upper 30s, to lower 40s. A few flurries may linger into Monday morning. - JR