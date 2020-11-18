Advertisement

MHSAA announces schedule to complete football and fall sports seasons

Winter sports practices could resume on Dec. 9 with competitions starting in January
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.(WLUC/MHSAA)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Fall high school sports in Michigan were very close to their conclusions when new coronavirus restrictions caused another delay.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association postponed all sports activities for three weeks after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an epidemic order closing all high schools and prohibiting amateur sports activities for three weeks.

The order took effect Wednesday and continues until Dec. 9 to limit the exponential growth of COVID-19 cases across the state.

“We understand where COVID numbers were trending, and that’s why we have been supportive of the order to pause,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “But these Fall sports deserve closure, and this strategy provides the best opportunities without further interruptions to a normal course of training and competition.

The MHSAA plans to resume practice for the football, volleyball and swimming/diving seasons on Dec. 9 unless state health officials extend the order postponing activities. Winter sports practices also would resume on that date with the start of competition coming on Jan. 4.

The football season was down to the regional finals, state semifinal and final rounds of the playoffs. Under the revised schedule, 11-player teams would play the regional final games Dec. 15 and 16, state semifinal games Dec. 21 and 22 and championship games Dec. 28 and 29 at Ford Field in Detroit.

Eight-player football teams would play their state semifinal games Dec. 15 and 16 and state finals games Dec. 21 and 22 at Midland Community Stadium.

Volleyball quarterfinals would take place Dec. 15, followed by state semifinals on Dec. 17 and 18 and finals on Dec. 19. Swimming and diving state finals in the Lower Peninsula will take place Dec. 22 and 23.

“A very small percentage of our teams remain active in our Fall tournaments, also limiting potential exposure to the virus across the state,” Uyl said. “Meanwhile, by waiting until January to begin Winter competition, the (MHSAA Representative) Council is allowing our teams to continue activity but also restricting the mixing of communities to further promote reducing COVID spread.”

MHSAA leaders are planning to meet again on Dec. 4 and will be prepared to adjust schedules again if necessary.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corunna police chief fired over confrontation caught on video
Corunna police chief fired after arresting man who was filming officers
Minot restaurants adapt
Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association sues state over indoor dining closure
Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 9 Mid-Michigan schools
A student's Mom reached out saying she complained about him more than a year prior to his...
Investigation: Michigan School for the Deaf didn’t tell police about students’ allegations
Hurley Medical Center in Flint reported reaching 97% bed capacity on Monday.
Several Mid-Michigan hospitals at or near patient capacity

Latest News

A flood of emotions followed MHSAA’s decision to pause all fall sports tournaments
Teams look to remain positive as fall sports tournaments take a pause
Flint's all-time leading scorer Charlie Bell is coming home to be the first coach of the Flint...
Charlie Bell named the Flint United’s first head coach
Charlie Bell named the Flint United's first head coach
MHSAA Football.
MHSAA suspends fall tournaments, winter sports for three weeks